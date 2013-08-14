* India's Tata Steel Ltd shares up 5.3 percent, after
earlier rising as much as 8.95 percent, after the company's
quarterly profit nearly doubled as costs fell sharply, making up
for a dip in sales.
* Tata Steel, which is India's top steelmaker by market value,
also said on Tuesday it expects demand to recover by the end of
the year in Europe, where it derives two-thirds of its 27
million tonne annual capacity.
* Macquarie upgrades Tata Steel to "outperform" from
"underperform" and raises its target price to 294 rupees
($4.81)from 242 rupees earlier citing strong results, driven by
recovery in European operations.
($1 = 61.0850 Indian rupees)
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)