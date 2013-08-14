* The benchmark BSE index is up 0.12 percent, while the broader NSE index gains 0.17 percent. * Tata Steel Ltd shares up 4.8 percent, having earlier risen as much as 8.95 percent after the company's quarterly profit nearly doubled as costs fell sharply, making up for a dip in sales. * Tata Motors Ltd gains 5.8 percent after unit Jaguar Land Rover said on Tuesday it sold 31,611 vehicles in July globally - its best ever in that month, an increase of 21 percent versus the same period last year. * Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gains 1.5 percent, tracking rupee weakness and optimism about its earnings outlook. * India will release wholesale prices-based inflation data for July around 0630 GMT (1200 IST). (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)