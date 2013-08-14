* The benchmark BSE index is up 0.32 percent, while the broader NSE index gains 0.31 percent, heading for their fourth consecutive day of gains. * Tata Motors Ltd climbs 7.8 percent after unit Jaguar Land Rover said on Tuesday it sold 31,611 vehicles in July globally - its best ever in that month, an increase of 21 percent versus the same period last year. * Bajaj Auto Ltd shares gain 2.2 percent after India's second-largest motorcycle maker, said on Tuesday the workers' union at its Chakan plant in western India has called off a strike that started in end-June. * Tata Steel Ltd shares jump as much as 8.95 percent after the company's quarterly profit nearly doubled as costs fell sharply, making up for a dip in sales. Shares in the company are up 3.5 percent at 0824 GMT. * Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gains 1.5 percent, tracking a weak rupee and optimism about its earnings outlook. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)