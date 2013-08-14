* The benchmark BSE index is up 0.32 percent, while the
broader NSE index gains 0.31 percent, heading for their
fourth consecutive day of gains.
* Tata Motors Ltd climbs 7.8 percent after unit Jaguar
Land Rover said on Tuesday it sold 31,611 vehicles
in July globally - its best ever in that month, an increase of
21 percent versus the same period last year.
* Bajaj Auto Ltd shares gain 2.2 percent after India's
second-largest motorcycle maker, said on Tuesday the workers'
union at its Chakan plant in western India has called off a
strike that started in end-June.
* Tata Steel Ltd shares jump as much as 8.95 percent
after the company's quarterly profit nearly doubled as costs
fell sharply, making up for a dip in sales. Shares in the
company are up 3.5 percent at 0824 GMT.
* Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gains 1.5 percent,
tracking a weak rupee and optimism about its earnings outlook.
