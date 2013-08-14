* India's long-end OIS is 9 basis points higher at 8.68 pct on a spike in dollar yields. * The one-year rate down 1 basis point at 9.57 percent. * Dealers say stability in near-end OIS due to call rate largely not flaring beyond Marginal Standing Facility rate of 10.25 percent despite RBI's move to drain an additional 220 billion rupees each week via cash bills. * A spike in long-end has put a halt to the bear flattening trade with the negative spread between 1-, 5-year at 89 bps vs 112 bps Monday close. * Overnight call rates at 10.30/10.35 percent, close to the emergency funding rate of 10.25 pct of the RBI. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)