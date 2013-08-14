* USD/INR trading at 61.36/37, off the day's high of 61.56 but still stronger than its close of 61.19/20 on Tuesday. * Traders say a stronger euro and gains in the domestic share market hurting the pair. * The euro rose against the dollar on Wednesday after better-than-expected French and German growth data indicated the euro zone had probably climbed out of a long recession. * The main share index trading up 0.5 percent. * Traders to await details of the recent measures announced by the finance minister. The central bank is expected to announce details of the non-resident Indian deposit schemes and overseas borrowing liberalisation. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)