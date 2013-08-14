* Indian federal bond yields off highs as dealers await more measures from government, central bank as part of moves to shore up the rupee. * RBI likely to issue details of further easing in overseas borrowing, attracting deposits from non-resident Indians. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose to 8.55 pct, a 15-month high, after the headline data surprised on the upside. The yield was last up 7 bps at 8.47 pct. * Underwriting commission for Friday auction between 0.2275-0.67 rupee per 100 rupees, higher than last week, but lower than what market was excepting. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)