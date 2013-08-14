* Indian overnight cash rates trading at 10.30/10.35 percent compared with its close of 10.25/10.30 percent on Tuesday as demand stays firm in the first week of the two-week reporting fortnight. * Banks' borrow 388.36 billion rupees from the central bank at its repo window, while they had borrowed 412.3 billion rupees under the marginal standing facility on Aug. 12, suggesting the system deficit is clearly above 800 billion rupees. * Traders, however, do not expect cash rates to shoot much above the marginal standing facility rate of 10.25 percent. * Total volumes in the call money market stand at a moderate 116.90 billion rupees at a weighed average rate of 10.34 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)