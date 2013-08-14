Aug 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date September 15, 2021

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 95.971

Spread 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date August 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Helaba, Royal Bank of Canada,

Societe Generale & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total 800 million euro

when fungible

ISIN XS0918749622

