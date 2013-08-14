Aug 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date September 15, 2021
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 95.971
Spread 7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date August 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Helaba, Royal Bank of Canada,
Societe Generale & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes The issue size will total 800 million euro
when fungible
ISIN XS0918749622
Data supplied by International Insider.