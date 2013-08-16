* USD/INR, which closed at 61.43/44 on Wednesday, is seen opening weaker on the back of measures announced by the central bank late on Wednesday, but losses in regional shares is seen limiting any major fall. * Traders see the pair opening around 61.35 levels and moving in a 61.00 to 61.60 range during the session. * India imposed restrictions on foreign exchange outflows and gold imports on Wednesday in a new attempt to prop up the rupee, as a spike in inflation added pressure on policymakers to curb a crippling external deficit. * Asian currencies trading mixed versus the dollar. For a snapshot of Asian currencies see: * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore down 0.5 percent suggesting a weaker start to the domestic market. * Asian stocks were weaker, gold was at two-month highs, the dollar was nursing losses and Treasury yields were at two-year highs as traders debated what differing signals meant for the timing of any tapering of the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)