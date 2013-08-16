* USD/INR, which closed at 61.43/44 on Wednesday, is
seen opening weaker on the back of measures announced by the
central bank late on Wednesday, but losses in regional shares is
seen limiting any major fall.
* Traders see the pair opening around 61.35 levels and moving in
a 61.00 to 61.60 range during the session.
* India imposed restrictions on foreign exchange outflows and
gold imports on Wednesday in a new attempt to prop up the rupee,
as a spike in inflation added pressure on policymakers to curb a
crippling external deficit.
* Asian currencies trading mixed versus the dollar. For a
snapshot of Asian currencies see:
* The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore down
0.5 percent suggesting a weaker start to the domestic market.
* Asian stocks were weaker, gold was at two-month highs, the
dollar was nursing losses and Treasury yields were at two-year
highs as traders debated what differing signals meant for the
timing of any tapering of the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus.
