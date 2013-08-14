August 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Asian Development Bank (ADB)

Issue Amount 150 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2015

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 100.776

Spread 23 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilts

Payment Date August 21, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & RBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 575 million sterling

When fungible

ISIN XS0751800714

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.