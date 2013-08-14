Aug 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction & Development

(EBRD)

Issue Amount 650 million Mexican pesos

Maturity Date December 18, 2018

Coupon 4.5 pct

Issue price 99.475

Yield 4.605 pct

Payment Date August 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme

ISIN XS0963725311

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue