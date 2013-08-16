* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.73 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 0.41 percent. * Asian stocks were weaker, gold was at two-month highs, the dollar was nursing losses and treasury yields were at two-year highs as traders debated what differing signals meant for the timing of any tapering of the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus. * Foreign institutional investors bought 2.48 billion rupees of cash shares on Wednesday, exchange data showed, while domestic institutions were net buyers of 2.49 billion rupees of shares. * India imposed restrictions on foreign exchange outflows and gold imports on Wednesday in a new attempt to prop up the rupee, as a spike in inflation added pressure on policymakers to curb a crippling external deficit. * The government's proposals this week to curb imports and raise capital inflows have fallen flat so far, while the Reserve Bank of India's gambit to raise short-term interest rates and drain cash could further choke off growth by keeping borrowing costs high. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)