* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.73
percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index
excluding Japan falls 0.41 percent.
* Asian stocks were weaker, gold was at two-month highs, the
dollar was nursing losses and treasury yields were at two-year
highs as traders debated what differing signals meant for the
timing of any tapering of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
stimulus.
* Foreign institutional investors bought 2.48 billion rupees of
cash shares on Wednesday, exchange data showed, while domestic
institutions were net buyers of 2.49 billion rupees of shares.
* India imposed restrictions on foreign exchange outflows and
gold imports on Wednesday in a new attempt to prop up the rupee,
as a spike in inflation added pressure on policymakers to curb a
crippling external deficit.
* The government's proposals this week to curb imports and raise
capital inflows have fallen flat so far, while the Reserve Bank
of India's gambit to raise short-term interest rates and drain
cash could further choke off growth by keeping borrowing costs
high.
