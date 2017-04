* Axis Bank Ltd has been dropped from the MSCI standard and large cap indexes effective Sept. 2, as per an announcement on its website on Thursday as part of its August quarterly index review. * The index provider has added Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd to its emerging markets and India indexes, effective from the close of Aug. 30. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)