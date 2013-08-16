* Indian federal bond yields likely to rise in early trades, tracking dollar yields that jumped to 2-year high on data that reinforced the view that the U.S. may scale back bond purchases. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at 8.50 pct on Wednesday. Indian markets were closed Thursday for a public holiday. * FIMMDA says no trading band for Friday. * India imposes curbs on forex outflows of residents, gold imports; central bank raises interest rate ceiling on some deposits of overseas Indians. * Analysts say moves continue to be incremental in nature to fix current account deficit. * Bonds will closely track rupee reaction to Wednesday's measures by government and the central bank. * India to sell 160 billion rupees of bonds in session. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)