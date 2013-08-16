* Indian federal bond yields likely to rise in early trades,
tracking dollar yields that jumped to 2-year high on data that
reinforced the view that the U.S. may scale back bond purchases.
* The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at 8.50
pct on Wednesday. Indian markets were closed Thursday for a
public holiday.
* FIMMDA says no trading band for Friday.
* India imposes curbs on forex outflows of residents, gold
imports; central bank raises interest rate ceiling on some
deposits of overseas Indians.
* Analysts say moves continue to be incremental in nature to fix
current account deficit.
* Bonds will closely track rupee reaction to Wednesday's
measures by government and the central bank.
* India to sell 160 billion rupees of bonds in session.
