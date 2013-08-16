* USD/INR trading at 61.68/69 versus its previous close of 61.43/44, but well below the record high of 62.03 reached earlier in the session as exporters step in to sell the greenback. * Some traders speculating the central bank may have stepped up the defence of the local unit by selling the dollar via state-run banks but that was not a universal view. * Dealers expect the rupee to close weaker on the day unless the central bank steps up dollar sales aggressively and see it remaining weak in the near term as the recent measures are seen as inadequate to bring in foreign fund inflows which are key to the rupee's recovery. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)