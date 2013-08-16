* Indian government bonds are headed for the worst week in four-and-a-half years as a slew of government steps failed to prevent another record low for the rupee. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield is at 8.67 percent, up 17 basis points (bps). Yields are up 56 bps this week, the most since January 2009. * The rupee hit a record low of 62.03 to a dollar in early trade, breaching the previous low of 61.80 seen on Aug 6. * Government and RBI measures are all seen as incremental to lowering current account deficit. * Dealers awaiting auction cutoffs with one or more bonds likely to be devolved. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)