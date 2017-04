* India's long-end OIS continues to rise faster than the short-end as dollar yields rise to two-year highs. * The five-year OIS rises 9 basis points to 8.75 percent, while the one-year rate 9 basis point higher at 9.69 percent. * The short-end OIS rises less as call rate remains at central bank's marginal funding facility rate of 10.25 percent, not showing any sharp spike. * A spike in the long-end has put a halt to the bear flattening trade with the negative spread between 1-, 5-year at 94 bps vs 112 bps Monday close. * Overnight call rates at 10.20/10.25 percent, close to the emergency funding rate of 10.25 percent of the Reserve Bank of India. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/ subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)