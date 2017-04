* India's three-day cash rate at 10.30/10.35 percent versus its close of 10.20/25 percent on Wednesday as demand stays firm in the first week of the reporting fortnight. * Banks borrowed 387.61 billion rupees at the repo auction, slightly lower than 388.36 billion rupees on Wednesday. Financial markets were closed on Thursday for a national holiday. * Traders expect cash rates to hold around the marginal standing facility or the central bank's emergency funding rate of 10.25 percent from now on, until the central bank reverses recent measures to tighten cash conditions. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)