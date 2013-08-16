* Indian bond, forex markets are bracing for more steps from the central bank and the government after the rupee hit a record low of 62.03 on Friday. * Fears are rising RBI could take stronger steps including an outright hike in the repo rate. * Bond yields also surged to 21-month highs on Friday. * Release of minutes from the Federal Reserve will be watched amid increased expectations the U.S. central bank will start withdrawal of its monetary stimulus. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Wed: Money supply Fri: Foreign exchange reserves data at 1700 India time (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)