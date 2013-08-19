* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.76 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 0.15 percent. * Asian markets face a tense few days waiting to see if minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting will provide some clarity on when it might start scaling back stimulus -- with far-reaching implications for borrowing costs across the globe. * Foreign institutional investors sold 5.63 billion rupees of cash shares on Friday, exchange data showed, while domestic institutions were net buyers of 7.32 billion rupees of shares. * The outlook for Indian shares remains weak as the rupee has tumbled to a record low despite various measures undertaken to prop the currency. * The Reserve Bank of India's measures announced on Aug. 14 to restrict how much Indian citizens and companies can invest abroad raised fears of outright capital controls that would further undermine the confidence of foreign investors. * Traders say policy makers will need to unveil a credible plan to attract foreign inflows to support the rupee, but fear instead the central bank or the government will resort to measures that fail to prevent further currency falls. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)