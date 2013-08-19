* USD/INR likely to hit another record high at open on non-deliverable forward (NDF) surge. The pair may open at about 62.30-35 breaching the high of 62.03 hit on Friday, and 61.65/66 last close. * USD/INR 1-month NDF closed NY trade at 63.17-22 amid high volumes. * RBI likely to intervene to support the rupee, but can only slower the pace of the fall, dealer says. * Economic Affairs Secretary Arvind Mayaram tells the Economic Times that the government is done with rupee stabilising measures for now, and will watch how the steps play out in the coming weeks.(link.reuters.com/fub52v) * That will leave the onus on the central bank to take more steps to stabilize the rupee. * There is "no question" of India going back to an economic crisis experienced in 1991, as its rupee currency is now linked to the market and foreign exchange reserves are adequate, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said on Saturday. * Nifty futures in Singapore are down 0.8 pct, while the broader MSCI ex-Japan index is 0.18 pct lower. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)