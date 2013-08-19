* India's benchmark 10-year government bond yield likely to test 9 percent, a level last seen in November 2011. The 10-year yield last closed at 8.88 percent. * Dealers fear more central bank steps to curb INR fall after the much anticipated government measures fail to soothe nerves. * USD/INR likely to hit another record high, breaching 62.03 seen on Friday. * FIMMDA says no trading band for government bonds for Monday. * Economic Affairs Secretary Arvind Mayaram tells the Economic Times that the government is done with rupee stabilising measures for now, and will watch how the steps play out in the coming weeks.(link.reuters.com/fub52v) * India to sell 110 billion rupees ($1.78 billion) of 28-day cash management bills in session as part of its weekly 220 billion rupees of sales to drain cash. ($1 = 61.7100 Indian rupees) (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)