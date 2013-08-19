* India's NSE index falls 1 percent after marking its
lowest intraday level in 11 months, extending Friday's 4 percent
slump as a record low of Indian rupee weighs.
* The broader NSE index loses 1.2 percent while the
benchmark BSE index is down .96 percent
* The rupee fell as much as 62.40 to the dollar in early trade,
breaching the previous low of 62.03 hit on Friday as the
government's steps unveiled last week seemed inadequate to stall
the currency's fall.
* Banks slump on tightening short term rates: ICICI Bank Ltd
falls 3 percent and HDFC Bank Ltd is down
1.8 percent.
* Also, foreign institutional investors sold 5.63 billion rupees
of cash shares on Friday, ending a 3-day buying streak, exchange
data showed.
* Asian markets face a tense few days waiting to see if minutes
of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting will provide some
clarity on when it might start scaling back stimulus -- with
far-reaching implications for borrowing costs across the globe.
