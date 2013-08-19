* Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) extend selling in index futures for a fourth day on Friday, totalling sales of 20.63 billion rupees ($334.31 million), indicating they are bracing for lower levels in cash shares in the near term, dealers say. * Derivatives analysts say the rise in outstanding positions in index futures, coupled with a fall in cash share indexes, indicates the formation of short positions. * FIIs sold 5.63 billion rupees of cash shares on Friday, when the 50-shares NSE index slumped 4 percent, ending a three-day buying streak, exchange data showed. * NSE index futures represent about 85 percent of the total outstanding positions and the banking sub-index represents about 12 percent of index futures contracts, NSE data shows. * The NSE index falls 1 percent after marking its lowest intraday level in 11 months, extending Friday's 4 percent slump as a record low rupee weighs. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)