* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield continues to surge, currently up 20 basis points on day at 9.08 percent. It rose as high as 9.11 percent, its highest since Nov. 2011. * The rupee hits record low of 62.82 per dollar, prompting investors to sell debt. * Traders say 9.12 percent will be critical as that was the high during the central bank's tightening cycle in 2008. * A close above that level has the potential to push up rates sharply, dealers add. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)