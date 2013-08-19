Aug 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Svenska Handelsbanken AB

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date August 27, 2020

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.47

Yield 2.333 pct

Spread 60 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date August 27, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC, RBS & Handelsbanken

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.