The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 40400 ICS-201(B22mm) 41400 ICS-102(B22mm) 30400 ICS-103(23mm) 34800 ICS-104(24mm) 39700 ICS-202(26mm) 44700 ICS-105(26mm) 43600 ICS-105CS(26mm) 44500 ICS-105(27mm) 46300 ICS-105CS(27mm) 45800 ICS-105MMA(27) 46500 ICS-105PHR(28) 46900 ICS-105(28mm) 47500 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 47100 ICS-105(29mm) 48100 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 47400 ICS-105(30mm) 48300 ICS-105(31mm) 48600 ICS-106(32mm) 49300 ICS-107(34mm) 55000