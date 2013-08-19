August 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Danske Bans A/s

Issue Amount A$100 million

Maturity Date September 05, 2018

Coupon 5.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.577

Yield 5.098

Spread 137 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 05, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank & TD Securities

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)

Listing Dublin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0965107641

Data supplied by International Insider.