* USD/INR are poised to hit another record high at open with non-deliverable forward (NDF) rates signalling the pair may test 64 in early trading. It last closed at 63.13/14 after charting a high of 63.30. * USD/INR 1-month NDFs surged in NY trade to close at 64.53-58. * Traders did not cite any significant RBI intervention on Monday even as the currency fell 2.3 pct. * Dealers cite continued dollar demand from state-run banks for oil, defence and other interest payments. * The government continues with incremental steps, banning duty-free import of flat-screen televisions; RBI raised cap on foreign direct investment in asset reconstruction companies. * SGX Nifty was down 1.2 pct, more than regional peers, signalling a weak onshore stock open.