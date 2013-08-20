BRIEF-Reliance Industries says over 72 mln Jio customers sign up for Prime plan
* USD/INR are poised to hit another record high at open with non-deliverable forward (NDF) rates signalling the pair may test 64 in early trading. It last closed at 63.13/14 after charting a high of 63.30. * USD/INR 1-month NDFs surged in NY trade to close at 64.53-58. * Traders did not cite any significant RBI intervention on Monday even as the currency fell 2.3 pct. * Dealers cite continued dollar demand from state-run banks for oil, defence and other interest payments. * The government continues with incremental steps, banning duty-free import of flat-screen televisions; RBI raised cap on foreign direct investment in asset reconstruction companies. * SGX Nifty was down 1.2 pct, more than regional peers, signalling a weak onshore stock open. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Cognizant names Betsy Atkins and John Dineen to board of directors
* India cenbank says foreign investment limits in central government bonds, state development loans for April-June to be increased by 110 billion rupees ($1.7 billion) and 60 billion rupees, respectively