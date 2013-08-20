* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 1.2 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 0.7 percent. * Asian stocks opened lower on Tuesday under a cloud of uncertainty about when the U.S. Federal Reserve will start to reduce its stimulus, which pushed up yields on U.S. Treasuries to two-year highs. * Foreign institutional investors sold 6.80 billion rupees of cash shares on Monday, exchange data showed, while domestic institutions were net buyers of 3.72 billion rupees of shares. * The rupee's slide has fuelled expectations of more action from the Reserve Bank of India, which last week curbed outflows from companies and individuals, roiling stock and bond markets. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)