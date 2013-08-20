* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield likely to extend rise, remaining hostage to the weak rupee. The yield last closed at 9.23 percent, up 35 basis points and at pre-Lehman crisis levels. * USD/INR likely headed for another record high, and may breach 64 in trade. * FIMMDA says no trading band for Tuesday. * Heavy government bond supply continues with 150 billion rupees of bond supply on Friday. * Also, India to sell 110 billion rupees of cash management bills as part of its cash draining efforts. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)