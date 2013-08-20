* Indian shares down nearly 1.5 percent, led by declines in financial shares after a record low of the rupee was seen raising concerns about foreign investor selling and more measures by the Reserve Bank of India to stem the slide in the currency. * The broader NSE index loses 1.32 percent and the benchmark BSE index is down 1.5 percent, heading for a third consecutive day of declines. * The Indian rupee extended losses past 64 to a dollar on continued concerns about how the country will fund its current account deficit in case fund flows taper out of emerging markets. * J.P.Morgan also downgrades Indian shares to "neutral" from overweight", citing strain in balance of payments. * Among financial shares, Housing Development and Finance Corporation Ltd fell 2 percent while ICICI Bank Ltd is down 1.2 percent. * Shares perceived defensive also fell on concerns about their valuations relative to the market, dealers say. * ITC Ltd is down 2.4 percent, while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd fell 4.6 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)