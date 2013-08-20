* India's central bank may sell the 27-day cash management bills at 12.39 percent on Tuesday, a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers showed. * The highest expected yield cut-off in the poll was 12.5 percent, while the lowest was 12.1 percent. * The government is selling 110 billion rupees ($1.8 billion) of cash management bills on Tuesday, the second tranche in its second week of 220 billion rupees weekly sales to drain cash, announced in early August. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)