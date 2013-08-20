* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 6 basis points on the day at 9.17 percent and 31 bps off its session high of 9.48 percent reached in early trade, the highest in over five years. * Traders say the recovery in the rupee following the central bank intervention earlier in the session aiding bonds. * Volumes, however, continue to remain low, triggering much larger moves even with small traders. * The partially convertible rupee at 63.66/67 per dollar compared with its close of 63.13/14 on Monday but off the record low of 64.13 reached in early trade. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)