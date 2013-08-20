The Chinese brokerage sector presents one of the clearest cases
for investors looking to jump on the government's reform
bandwagon and the recent China Everbright Securities
debacle is likely to hasten rather than delay regulators'
efforts.
** Among various reforms, or talks of reforms, underway in
China those directed at financial services & capital markets are
progressing the quickest and brokers are directly impacted.
** Specific to brokers a slew of steps from Oct 2011 onwards
have shown that the CSRC to be one of the most active regulators
in China. A recent change of chairman has not dented the agenda.
** Margin financing, securities borrowing, raising
regulatory leverage limits for brokers, securitization and
developing a debt capital market are key.
** Among financials, brokers are actually levering up. And
even with market weakness, per UOB Chinese brokers sported
return on assets of 2.6% compared with 1.3% for Chinese banks
and 0.7% for insurers in 2012.
** Financials remain the biggest part of Chinese benchmark
indexes and with low appetite for banks and insurers, brokers
remain a likely pick for offshore fund managers.
** In the short-term, brokers' profits are closely tied to
market sentiment on the mainland which has been anemic at best
but there are signs that trading volumes are slowly coming back.
