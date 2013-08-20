* Shares in state-owned oil companies fall after Moody's said credit quality of Indian oil companies may weaken if the government continues to use the same subsidy-sharing mechanism as it did for the June quarter. * Moody's add the fuel subsidy for July-September will likely rise to 350 billion-400 billion rupees compared with 256 billion rupees in April-June due to the ongoing depreciation of the rupee and the rising crude oil prices. * The Indian rupee slumped to a record low in early trade on Tuesday and bond yields hit another five-year high as Asia's third-largest economy bore the brunt of growing money flows out of emerging markets. * Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd is down 3.98 percent while Indian Oil Corporation Ltd falls 0.6 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)