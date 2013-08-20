* Shares in Indian units of oil and mining group Vedanta Resources Plc surge on news channel CNBC TV18 report that the government has cleared legal hurdles to the stake sale in the company's unit Hindustan Zinc Ltd. * Vedanta's unit Sesa Goa Ltd, which holds 64.92 percent stake in Hindustan Zinc, is up 12.7 percent, while Hindustan Zinc gains 9.4 percent. * Also, Sesa Goa said on Saturday its merger with Sterlite Industries and the group's various Indian arms to create a single unit has become effective. * Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd is also up 8.5 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)