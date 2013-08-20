* Indian shares come off lows after falling nearly 2 percent due to a record low rupee, as expectations of the withdrawal of U.S. stimulus were seen as overdone. * The NSE index loses 0.5 percent and the benchmark BSE index is down 0.6 percent, heading for a third consecutive day of declines. * The rupee slumped to a record low in early trade on Tuesday and bond yields hit another five-year high as Asia's third-largest economy bore the brunt of growing money flows out of emerging markets. * J.P.Morgan also downgrades Indian shares to "neutral" from overweight", citing strain in balance of payments. * Banks such as ICICI Bank Ltd recover on value buying, up 2 percent after falling as much as 3.2 percent. * Shares in Indian units of oil and mining group Vedanta Resources Plc surge on news channel CNBC TV18 report that the government has cleared legal hurdles to the stake sale in the company's unit Hindustan Zinc Ltd. * Vedanta's unit Sesa Goa Ltd, which holds 64.92 percent stake in Hindustan Zinc, is up 12.7 percent, while Hindustan Zinc gains 9.4 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)