Aug 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Landshypotek AB

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 2.0 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date April 27, 2018

Coupon 2.625 pct

Issue price 99.651

Yield 2.7075 pct

ISIN SE0005364593

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 2.1 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date April 27, 2018

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 50bp

Issue price Par

ISIN SE0005364601

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date August 27, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank, SEB & Swedbank

Listing STOCKHOLM

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.