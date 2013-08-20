Aug 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Landshypotek AB
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 2.0 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date April 27, 2018
Coupon 2.625 pct
Issue price 99.651
Yield 2.7075 pct
ISIN SE0005364593
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 2.1 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date April 27, 2018
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 50bp
Issue price Par
ISIN SE0005364601
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date August 27, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank, SEB & Swedbank
Listing STOCKHOLM
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
