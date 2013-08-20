August 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Sparebank 1 SR Bank ASA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date February 27, 2019
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 99.59
Yield 2.206 pct
Spread 78 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 127.5bp
Over the 3.75 pct Due 2019 DBR
Payment Date August 27, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, LBBW, Societe Generale CIB & UBS
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
