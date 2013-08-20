BRIEF-Reliance Industries says over 72 mln Jio customers sign up for Prime plan
* Reliance Industries says over 72 million Jio customers have signed up for Jio Prime
The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 40400 ICS-201(B22mm) 41400 ICS-102(B22mm) 30400 ICS-103(23mm) 34800 ICS-104(24mm) 39700 ICS-202(26mm) 44800 ICS-105(26mm) 43600 ICS-105CS(26mm) 44500 ICS-105(27mm) 46400 ICS-105CS(27mm) 45800 ICS-105MMA(27) 46500 ICS-105PHR(28) 47000 ICS-105(28mm) 47300 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 46900 ICS-105(29mm) 48000 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 47300 ICS-105(30mm) 48300 ICS-105(31mm) 48600 ICS-106(32mm) 49300 ICS-107(34mm) 55000
* Cognizant names Betsy Atkins and John Dineen to board of directors
* India cenbank says foreign investment limits in central government bonds, state development loans for April-June to be increased by 110 billion rupees ($1.7 billion) and 60 billion rupees, respectively