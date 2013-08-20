Aug 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date September 15, 2021

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.718

Spread 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 47.2bp

over the 2.25 pct September 2021 DBR

Payment Date August 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit suisse, Deka, DZ Bank &

RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 15 cent

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.05 billion

euro when fungible

ISIN XS0918749622

Data supplied by International Insider.