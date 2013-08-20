India Port Conditions: Kakinada Aug 20Port conditions of Kakinada as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 07 Total Vessles 19 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) M.V.NAVADHENU BOTHRA UREA 11/08 11/08 22/08 nil 48,001 nil 2) M.V.TAI PING JYOTHI DAP/APS 11/08 11/08 24/08 nil 35,600/18500 nil 3) M.V. GOLD GEMINI INTEROCEAN DAP 14/08 14/08 24/08 nil 44,000 nil 4) M.V. WESTERN SEATRANS ALUMINIA 18/08 18/08 22/08 nil 31,500 nil 5) M.V. STANIS IMPERIAL WOOD CHIPS 18/08 18/08 25/08 nil 18,196 nil 6) M.T.BOW SAGAMI ESSKAY PHOS. ACID 19/08 19/08 22/08 nil 32,103 nil 7) M.T.TCT GLORY ACT MILL SCALE 20/08 20/08 21/08 15,500 nil nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT FENG HAI SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 7,500 nil 18/08 --- 2) MV YONG ADMIRAL DAP nil 38,500 nil 18/08 --- 3) MV STADION CHOWGULE ALUMINIA nil 28,752 nil 18/08 --- 4) MV UNICORN VIKING GB 9,400 nil nil 19/08 --- 5) MV BIRCH ORISSA GB 15,000 nil nil 20/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV SUPERIOR SAI WOOD PULP nil 10,600 nil 20/08 2) MT GAZ MILLENIUM JMB AMMONIA nil 4,201 nil 20/08 3) MT SUNNY DEBLINES TOLUENE nil 2,000 nil 21/08 4) MV JIA XING PUYVAST GB 10,000 nil nil 21/08 5) MT ROSE DIAMOND JYOTHI SUL. ACID nil 6,300 nil 23/08 6) MT JL ROTTER JMB PHOS.ACID nil 9,500 nil 25/08 7) MT LODESTAR DEBLINES TOLUENE/HEXANE nil 1000/600 nil 27/08 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL