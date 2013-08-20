Aug 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Tuesday.
Borrower FMS Wertmanagement (FMS WM)
Issue Amount $250 million
Maturity Date August 06, 2015
Coupon 1-month Libor + 9bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 1-month Libor + 9bp
Payment Date August 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BAML, BNP Parinas, Goldman Sachs International
& Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Denoms (K) 200
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP
The issue size will total $750 million when fungible
ISIN XS0957674194
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue