* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 1.2 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 0.5 percent. * Asian markets were getting a much-needed reprieve on Wednesday as U.S. borrowing costs eased and investors everywhere hunkered down for minutes of the Federal Reserve's July policy meeting -- though some feared they might only sow more confusion. * Foreign institutional investors sold 14.2 billion rupees of cash shares on Tuesday, exchange data showed, while domestic institutions were net buyers of 10.66 billion rupees of shares. * India took steps on Tuesday to support the beaten-down bond market, in moves also expected to prop up the battered rupee, while a top official said there was no need to issue sovereign bonds to Indians abroad or bring in capital controls. * Standard & Poor's maintains its negative outlook on India's BBB- sovereign credit rating, the rating agency said in an emailed response to Reuters on Tuesday. * Also, Tata Motors Ltd, India's biggest automaker, holds it annual shareholders' meeting. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)