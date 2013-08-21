* Indian federal bonds are expected to rally with yields easing 30-50 basis points across the curve after the Reserve Bank of India eases tight cash conditions by announcing an open market purchase of bonds of 80 billion rupees on Friday. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 33 basis points on the day at 8.90 percent on Tuesday. * RBI says it will calibrate the issue of cash management bills, including possible scaling down, a signal cash-tightening steps have achieved desired results. * RBI also says it is important to ensure cash tightening does not hurt long-term yields. * RBI gives relief to banks on bond holding rules, including allowing for a one-time transfer to the held-to-maturity category. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)