* Indian federal bonds are expected to rally with yields easing
30-50 basis points across the curve after the Reserve Bank of
India eases tight cash conditions by announcing an open market
purchase of bonds of 80 billion rupees on Friday.
* The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 33
basis points on the day at 8.90 percent on
Tuesday.
* RBI says it will calibrate the issue of cash management bills,
including possible scaling down, a signal cash-tightening steps
have achieved desired results.
* RBI also says it is important to ensure cash tightening does
not hurt long-term yields.
* RBI gives relief to banks on bond holding rules, including
allowing for a one-time transfer to the held-to-maturity
category.
