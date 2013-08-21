* USD/INR is likely to be flat to marginally higher as dealers say Reserve Bank of India steps to ease cash are largely bond market specific. The pair last closed at 63.25/26. * A dealer tips 63.40 open and 62.80-63.80 trading range for the pair. * INR may find some support via a likely stock market rally on RBI steps. * More crucial will be FOMC minutes which may give a signal on tapering of US stimulus. * SGX Nifty futures gain 1.2 percent, even as regional stock markets are in the red. * India took steps on Tuesday to support the beaten-down bond market, in moves also expected to prop up the battered rupee, while a top official said there was no need to issue sovereign bonds to Indians abroad or bring in capital controls. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)