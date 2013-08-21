* USD/INR is likely to be flat to marginally higher as
dealers say Reserve Bank of India steps to ease cash are largely
bond market specific. The pair last closed at 63.25/26.
* A dealer tips 63.40 open and 62.80-63.80 trading range for the
pair.
* INR may find some support via a likely stock market rally on
RBI steps.
* More crucial will be FOMC minutes which may give a signal on
tapering of US stimulus.
* SGX Nifty futures gain 1.2 percent, even as regional
stock markets are in the red.
* India took steps on Tuesday to support the beaten-down bond
market, in moves also expected to prop up the battered rupee,
while a top official said there was no need to issue sovereign
bonds to Indians abroad or bring in capital controls.
