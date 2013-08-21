* The broader NSE index gains 1.1 percent and the benchmark BSE index is up 1.25 percent, after three consecutive days of declines. * India's NSE bank index surges 5.4 percent after the Reserve Bank of India eased cash and bond holding rules for banks on Tuesday. * The RBI relaxed rules on mandatory bond holdings for banks, which would help protect lenders from large mark-to-market losses and said it would buy long-dated government bonds worth 80 billion rupees ($1.3 billion). * State Bank of India Ltd gains 5.5 percent, while ICICI Bank Ltd is up 3.6 percent. * Among banks whose bulk of lending activities are financed by wholesale deposits, Yes Bank Ltd gains 15.7 percent while IndusInd Bank Ltd is up 10.8 percent. * Tata Motors Ltd gains 1.6 percent ahead of its annual shareholders meeting later in the day. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)