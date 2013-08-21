* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to sell 91-day treasury
bills at 10.78 percent, sharply lower than its cut-off of
11.4270 percent at last week's sale, according to the median
estimate of a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers.
* Rates across the curve have moved down sharply following the
central bank's measures announced late on Tuesday to support the
beaten-down bond market.
* For the 91-day t-bills, the highest forecast was 11 percent,
while the lowest was 10.4 percent.
* The central bank is expected to sell the 364-day t-bills at
9.88 percent, in line with the auction cut-off two weeks ago.
* The highest forecast for the 364-day t-bills was 10.3 percent,
while the lowest was 9.3 percent.
* The RBI will auction 70 billion rupees of 91-day bills and 50
billion rupees of 364-day bills later on Wednesday.
