* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to sell 91-day treasury bills at 10.78 percent, sharply lower than its cut-off of 11.4270 percent at last week's sale, according to the median estimate of a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. * Rates across the curve have moved down sharply following the central bank's measures announced late on Tuesday to support the beaten-down bond market. * For the 91-day t-bills, the highest forecast was 11 percent, while the lowest was 10.4 percent. * The central bank is expected to sell the 364-day t-bills at 9.88 percent, in line with the auction cut-off two weeks ago. * The highest forecast for the 364-day t-bills was 10.3 percent, while the lowest was 9.3 percent. * The RBI will auction 70 billion rupees of 91-day bills and 50 billion rupees of 364-day bills later on Wednesday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com)