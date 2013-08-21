* Book value or net worth of state-owned banks becomes more opaque after the Reserve Bank of India eases bond holding rules, says Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday. * Analysts say the RBI steps will make it hard to judge actual losses on bonds, loans and provisions in state-owned banks. * The RBI on Tuesday relaxed rules on mandatory bond holdings for banks, which would help protect lenders from large mark-to-market losses. * Morgan Stanley advises to reduce positions in state-owned bank stocks after the RBI steps. * NSE bank shares index is off highs, up 3.6 percent after earlier rising as much as 5.93 percent following RBI measures. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)